Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.04 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $440.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $442.71. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

