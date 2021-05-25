Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $723.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $710.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

