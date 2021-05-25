Financial Analysis: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axcella Health and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -71.16% -50.54% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -27.37% N/A -18.76%

Volatility and Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -1.77 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.12 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.64

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axcella Health and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 411.90%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.63%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Axcella Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It also develops AXA4010, a hematology product candidate; and AXA2678, a muscle product candidate. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

