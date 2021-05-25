Financial Survey: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) versus Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Nortech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 530.12 -$9.60 million N/A N/A Nortech Systems $104.11 million 0.16 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Nortech Systems -3.28% -4.48% -1.46%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Nortech Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.