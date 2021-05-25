FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.30 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001661 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 145.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 760,040,857 coins and its circulating supply is 238,061,428 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

