First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,160.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and last traded at GBX 2,184.50 ($28.54), with a volume of 18295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($28.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £604.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,732.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,889.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

