First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,160.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and last traded at GBX 2,184.50 ($28.54), with a volume of 18295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,205 ($28.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £604.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,732.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,889.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

