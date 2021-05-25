First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.77. 29,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

