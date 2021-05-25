First National Corp MA ADV Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,634. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.