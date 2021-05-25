First National Corp MA ADV Has $9.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,911. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

