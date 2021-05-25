First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.35% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.28. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $240.98 and a one year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.