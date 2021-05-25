First National Corp MA ADV Sells 77 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.06. The company had a trading volume of 178,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,444. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

