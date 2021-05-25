First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 120,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,552,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

