Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $308,560.64 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $308,560.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIVN stock opened at $172.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -242.84 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

