FIX Reiterates Sell Rating for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at FIX in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 138,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,126. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.