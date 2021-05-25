FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $311,269.52 and $360.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.66 or 0.00941288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.06 or 0.09753658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

