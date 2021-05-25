Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Research Coverage Started at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

F opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

