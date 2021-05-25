Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE F opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

