Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Price Down 4%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.02. 408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 172,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

