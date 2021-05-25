Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Financial Contrast

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.6% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of JELD-WEN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of JELD-WEN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 9.63% 24.65% 9.60% JELD-WEN 2.70% 18.79% 4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortune Brands Home & Security and JELD-WEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 4 11 0 2.63 JELD-WEN 1 3 5 0 2.44

Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus price target of $95.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.05%. JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and JELD-WEN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $6.09 billion 2.37 $553.10 million $4.19 24.89 JELD-WEN $4.24 billion 0.65 $91.59 million $1.57 17.50

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats JELD-WEN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Outdoors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brands; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Aristokraft, Diamond Now, Mid-Continent, Homecrest, Kitchen Craft, Omega, EVE, Diamond Reflections, Diamond, Kemper, Schrock, Starmark, Ultracraft, and Mantra brands. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand; and various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

