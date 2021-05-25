Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Forward Air has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Forward Air stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93.
In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.