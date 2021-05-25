Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Forward Air stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

