Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock worth $1,989,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

