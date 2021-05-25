Frax Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Frax has a total market cap of $111.44 million and $9.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00374814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00191035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.31 or 0.00886095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 111,876,096 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

