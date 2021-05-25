Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.93 ($55.21).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.32 ($54.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.