Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.