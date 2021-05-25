Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,058,978 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Frontline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

