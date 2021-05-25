Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,058,978 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $8.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 41,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Frontline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Frontline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
