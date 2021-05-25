FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period.

FFEB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,945 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

