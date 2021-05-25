FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.39 on Monday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

