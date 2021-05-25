FUD.finance (FUD) Reaches Market Cap of $269,249.86

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $11.40 or 0.00030576 BTC on major exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $269,249.86 and approximately $45,681.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00908572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.57 or 0.09429593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.