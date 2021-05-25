Function X Trading Down 39.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Function X has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $137.30 million and $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.69 or 1.00463185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00035188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00093391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,722,313 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

