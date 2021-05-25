FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issued By Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $128.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

