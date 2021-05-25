FY2021 Earnings Forecast for NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26).

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 127.26% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.99.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

