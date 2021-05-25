FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

