FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.66 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

