Gainplan LLC Invests $772,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,087. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 5,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,035. The firm has a market cap of $594.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.00. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.