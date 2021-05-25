Gainplan LLC Purchases New Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,629,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. 28,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

