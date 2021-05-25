Gainplan LLC Trims Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,201 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises 0.8% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. 346,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,715,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $102.54.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

