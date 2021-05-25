Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.59. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 32,711 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.53.

About Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.