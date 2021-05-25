Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.34. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

