Galiano Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $11,137,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

