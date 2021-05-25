GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $686,119.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. GameCredits has a market cap of $18.24 million and $686,119.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.96 or 0.00476014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,583,457 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

