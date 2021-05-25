Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on the stock.

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,984 ($25.92).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45), for a total value of £112,815.75 ($147,394.50). Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 over the last quarter.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

