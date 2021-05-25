Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 587,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,388. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. Garmin has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,694 shares of company stock worth $2,752,740. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Garmin by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 50.9% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Garmin by 413.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.