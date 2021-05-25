General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of General Dynamics worth $479,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,993. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.