General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.81.

GM stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

