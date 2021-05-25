Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%.
NASDAQ GTH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.
Genetron Company Profile
