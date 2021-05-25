Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

