Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

