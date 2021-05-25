Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,870,000 after buying an additional 1,384,587 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 687,972 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216,356 shares during the period.

SPAB opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

