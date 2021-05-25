Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

