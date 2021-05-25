Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

