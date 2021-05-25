Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,024 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

